Project Wild Edges to highlight land management practices along Wolf Creek Trail

Lisa Barker and Jenny Hale, through their fiscal sponsor The Miners Foundry, have received a $20,000 Humanities for All Project Grant. The grant is funding Project Wild Edges which fosters community discourse about best land management practices from multiple perspectives. Through theatrical vignettes, choreography, and art installations along the Wolf Creek Trail, the project inspires questions and conversations about our practices, past, present and future.

Wild Edges is an invitation to the community to get involved in the design and execution of this public art project, inspiring the artist in each of us through the creative process. The extensive proposal includes workshops, social media groups, community art making, outdoor performances and theater chats. Public workshops focusing on making costumes and artwork for installations will begin in the fall of 2021. Performances will be presented in May 2022. This project will be an example of creative placemaking, which uses artmaking to share information on issues that impact our community.

It took many helping hands throughout our community to roll this grant onto the red carpet. Among the supporters were Wolf Creek Alliance, Sierra Streams Institute, California Heritage Indigneous Research Project ( CHIRP), City of Grass Valley, Nevada County Arts Council, and, The Miners Foundry to name the major players. Bob Branstrom, a resident of Wolf Creek Lodge Cohousing expresses his thoughts; “The Wolf Creek Trail is already a popular place for residents and visitors to Grass Valley to walk and connect with nature. This project provides the opportunity to deepen our understanding of the historical and cultural aspects of the trail.”

Felicia Kelly, Project Evaluations Director said, “This was probably our most competitive round to date in terms of the quantity and quality of applications.”

California Humanities is a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities that promotes projects that focus on ideas, conversations, and learning — as relevant, meaningful ways to understand the human condition and connect people to each other in order to help strengthen California.

Follow along on Facebook or Instagram at Project Wild Edges.