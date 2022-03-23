Project Wild Edges seeking performers

Are you passionate about acting, creative movement, and caring for our environment? Are you interested in being paid for your time and talent? If yes, the fun begins with a few rehearsals in April and performances in May. All activities are on Saturday afternoons.

Project Wild Edges is a series of outdoor theater performances along Grass Valley’s Wolf Creek Trail. Steps away from the Raley’s Shopping Center and a busy freeway, the trail reminds us that even in the 21st century we are still connected to nature.

You are invited to become a Wild Edges performer. We are looking for creative movers who will portray forest animals, nature elements and crows. There are also speaking roles for a masterful Guide, a lively Little Wolf, a powerful Fierce Nature, and Many Voices, who conveys the opinions of the community. One of the performances will become a short film to be submitted to the Wild and Scenic Film Festival and more.

Here’s your chance to be a part of the creative fun. Call or text Jenny Hale at 530-478-1919 or email projectwildedges@gmail.com . Learn more on Instagram and Facebook: @projectwildedges and at projectwildedges.com.

