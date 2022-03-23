Project Wild Edges seeking performers
Are you passionate about acting, creative movement, and caring for our environment? Are you interested in being paid for your time and talent? If yes, the fun begins with a few rehearsals in April and performances in May. All activities are on Saturday afternoons.
Project Wild Edges is a series of outdoor theater performances along Grass Valley’s Wolf Creek Trail. Steps away from the Raley’s Shopping Center and a busy freeway, the trail reminds us that even in the 21st century we are still connected to nature.
You are invited to become a Wild Edges performer. We are looking for creative movers who will portray forest animals, nature elements and crows. There are also speaking roles for a masterful Guide, a lively Little Wolf, a powerful Fierce Nature, and Many Voices, who conveys the opinions of the community. One of the performances will become a short film to be submitted to the Wild and Scenic Film Festival and more.
Here’s your chance to be a part of the creative fun. Call or text Jenny Hale at 530-478-1919 or email projectwildedges@gmail.com. Learn more on Instagram and Facebook: @projectwildedges and at projectwildedges.com.
Source: Project Wild Edges
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
‘A Night Out’ for the arts: Center for the Arts to host informational night on upcoming arts programming
Expanding its role beyond an events venue into a community center is coming to fruition for the Center for the Arts. The organization kicks off their Center Resource for Education, Art and Theatre Exploration (CREATE)…