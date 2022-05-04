Project Wild Edges presents performances on Wolf Creek Trail each Saturday in May

Project Wild Edges makes nature a personal experience in a series of outdoor-theater performances along Grass Valley’s scenic Wolf Creek Trail. Every Saturday in May, small audiences of around 25 people will watch their environment come to life, as they meet creative movers portraying forest animals and elements of nature. They’ll learn about our local history and current influences from a cast that includes a Guide, Fierce Nature, and Little Wolf (named after the creek that runs below the trail). Innovative costumes reflect the colors, shapes and textures found in our local flora and fauna. Artwork by Ron Kenedi will be displayed at key stations along the way.

Each performance involves a one-half mile walk on a wide, ADA paved path. Seating will be available at the end for an open, environmental discussion called “Speaking of Nature.” Facilitated by a local expert, audiences will learn and share their views to encourage eco-friendly choices we can make, as extreme weather conditions, fire threats, water shortages and power outages continue to challenge our lives, our community, and our world.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at http://www.minersfoundry.org . Further details are also available at http://www.projectwildedges.com or phone 530-478-1919. Dogs are not permitted during these performances.

Inspired by nature and art, the Project Wild Edges’ cast rehearses on Wolf Creek Trail, prior to Saturday performances throughout May.

Photo by Dee Anne Dinelli