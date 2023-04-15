InConcert Sierra presents the prodigious Kenny Broberg, winner of the most recent 2021 American Pianists Awards, on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.
“Kenny is a superlative pianist, and the program is spectacular,” said InConcert Sierra Artistic Director Ken Hardin.
“He will begin with Cesar Franck’s hauntingly euphoric and yet melancholic, ‘Prelude, Fugue, and Variation in B Minor,’ then to Beethoven’s ‘Les Adieux’ sonata that was written in response to Napoleon’s 1809 invasion of Vienna which forced his friend and patron into exile. It’s a dramatic journey from the aching pain of farewell through lonely emptiness to the explosive joy of return. We’ll hear Amy Beach’s lush Romantic ‘Ballade Op. 6’ that displays a brilliant and passionate pianistic color and then end the afternoon with Nikolai Medtner’s colossal “Night Wind,” a work rarely performed due to its incredible test of endurance and virtuosity of the pianist. While there is some respite, the piece wails and blows, like a tempest in the dark of night.”
Broberg’s stellar career includes the silver medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, the bronze at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition, and the top prize from the American Pianists Association in 2021. The accolades have catapulted him into an international career and a teaching position at the Reina Sofía School of Music, one of the most demanding music schools in Europe, which is located next to the royal palace in Madrid.
Since 2007, InConcert Sierra has enjoyed a collaboration with the American Pianist Association as one of the initial presenters for their most recent APA Classical Award Winners and Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship. The connection between the APA and InConcert Sierra was initiated by former board member, pre-concert forum hostess, concert pianist and musicologist Aileen James, who was the APA’s artistic director from 1986-1997.
The Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship from the American Pianists Awards granted Broberg a prize valued at over $200,000, designed to assist with building his musical career. It includes $50,000 in cash, two years of professional development and assistance and performance opportunities worldwide (including InConcert Sierra.). Broberg will also work with students and host performances during his time on campus as the Artist-in-Residence at the University of Indianapolis.
“This is one of those performances that I would encourage pianists, piano teachers and piano teachers to see and hear,” said Hardin. “Youth under age 18 are free with an accompanying adult.”
As an added benefit to the concert, the pianist’s hands will be projected on a wall above the stage, offering the entire audience a view of the intricacies of the artist’s performance. “Having the hands projected gives us the chance to see the technique of a fine pianist like Broberg. This is a learning tool that cannot be replicated, and it is extremely rare to have such an opportunity.”
There is a 20-minute pre-concert forum that begins at 1:15 p.m., prior to the performance.
InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County nonprofit organization that presents concerts featuring the world’s leading and emerging classical musicians and produces its own Sierra Master Chorale and InConcert Sierra Orchestra concerts, including robust educational programs for all ages. Since its inception in 1946, ICS continues to foster a vibrant arts and culture scene in the region.
For more information, call 530-273-3990 or please visit www.inconcertsierra.org.
KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra presents Kenny Broberg, piano WHEN: 2 p.m., Sunday, April 16; 1:15 pre-concert forum WHERE: Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley TICKETS: $48 general available online at inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990 Youth (5-17) free with adult