Kenny Broberg is the winner of the American Pianists Association Award and he’s coming to InConcert Sierra on Sunday, April 16.

 Submitted photo

InConcert Sierra presents the prodigious Kenny Broberg, winner of the most recent 2021 American Pianists Awards, on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

“Kenny is a superlative pianist, and the program is spectacular,” said InConcert Sierra Artistic Director Ken Hardin.