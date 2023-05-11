The Grass Valley Old West Show (GVOWS) makes its return to the Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend, May 12 and May 13, boasting 120 dealers who specialize in Western Americana cultural artifacts and collectibles.

Founded in 1999 by Chicago Park resident Mike Butler, along with friends Brian Ross and George Taylor, who worked to bring together the best dealers with the best merchandise of its kind to working Old West towns. Two of the founders have since passed on and for the last four years, GVOWS has been produced by Grass Valley resident Michael McDowell. McDowell has continued the tradition and philosophy of bringing high-quality dealers to, and building community within the show. McDowell said it’s a local show with a national reputation.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

