The Grass Valley Old West Show (GVOWS) makes its return to the Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend, May 12 and May 13, boasting 120 dealers who specialize in Western Americana cultural artifacts and collectibles.
Founded in 1999 by Chicago Park resident Mike Butler, along with friends Brian Ross and George Taylor, who worked to bring together the best dealers with the best merchandise of its kind to working Old West towns. Two of the founders have since passed on and for the last four years, GVOWS has been produced by Grass Valley resident Michael McDowell. McDowell has continued the tradition and philosophy of bringing high-quality dealers to, and building community within the show. McDowell said it’s a local show with a national reputation.
“In one sense, it’s an antique show focusing on Western Americana,” McDowell said. “It’s also an effort to, in a sense, preserve the history of the American West. (It’s) probably the finest show of its kind in the country. Ours is strictly a home-grown show. From the beginning, they brought in the best collectors, and allowed no reproductions, so what you are seeing are actually items that were used contemporarily back in the day.”
McDowell said while there may be items dating as far back as fur trading times, the focus is a bit more recent.
“The main focus is from the Gold Rush on to maybe 1920,” McDowell said.
That focus serves as an educational opportunity. This year, students from area schools will also benefit, said McDowell.
“This year we have 115 fourth graders coming and we are going to break them up in groups and our dealers will talk to them about different areas of collecting and why their collection is important to the history of California,” McDowell said.
Students will learn about Native American basketry, the French in California during the Gold Rush, the importance of photography in the 19th century, lawmen in the West and more. This year is also the 175th anniversary of the discovery of gold in California.
With 120 dealers from around the country on hand, attendees can expect to find any number of authentic old west items from a photo of Buffalo Bill, a local law badge or fire helmet, antique whiskey bottles, Indian baskets, spurs, and bowie knives, to early advertising signs, rare coins, gold nuggets, bronzes or Tiffany lamps. Many dealers have specialties ranging from saloon, gambling, stagecoach and express office, general store, Native American, railroad, antique bottles, advertising, law enforcement, fire department, mining, fine art and glass and much more.
One of the original vendors at those early shows, McDowell specializes in firefighting in the 19th century west.
“I wanted to do the show, not so much to sell, but to be there when other dealers were setting up to get them to know me and to bring stuff for me,” McDowell said.
McDowell’s home is a replica of a 19th century San Francisco fire house and the location of the Thursday night dinner, which is followed by two seminars on collecting and history. “We have a dinner for the dealers and our early bird buyers,” he said. “About 90 people show up. We have two seminars on collecting after dinner, but one of our dealers is a cowboy poet and singer who will play for us.” An early bird ticket is required for admittance.
Coming to a show has many benefits including understanding the value of the objects being purchased, McDowell said.
“We encourage those people who are buying things online to bring their stuff in,” he said. “We can demonstrate if it’s a rare item or reproduction and educate them on what to look for so they can learn and get an education…our show is where you can speak to 120 experts in their field who can advise you on the importance of quality and condition of an artifact. They can tell you what is rare versus common, how to tell if something is real or counterfeit. You won’t get the same information on the internet. Just because a listing on eBay includes the words ‘rare’ and ‘authentic’ doesn’t make it true.”
The show benefits Nevada Gunfighters Inc., which does old west re-enactments for local events.
“They do living history,” McDowell said. “At street fairs they reenact gun fights and other things, and they are our volunteers at our event. They dress up in hats, the boots, the dusters, as do a lot of our dealers.”
McDowell said putting on the show is really a labor of love. “All these people, we’ve been doing shows together for many years and I realized if this show went away there would be no other way for us to get together anymore.”
He added this show means hotels, retailers, and restaurants should expect a booming business.
“It’s high energy,” he said. “A lot of our dealers do shows as a source of income, and they can find things and upgrade their collections, but they love this show. I can’t say how many dealers call and tell me how they are excited about the show. It’s a very friendly atmosphere in spite of the fact that commerce is taking place.”
KNOW & GO WHAT: Grass Valley Old West Show WHEN: May 11 (separate early bird ticket purchase required) 11 a.m. – 5 pm; Friday, May 12, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. WHERE: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley MORE INFO: $10 General Admission w/ free parking, children under 12 free; Early Bird Ticket Thursday (Lunch, Dinner and Seminars) $100 www.grassvalleyshow.com
On the Cover With 120 dealers from around the country on hand, attendees can expect to find any number of authentic old west items from a photo of Buffalo Bill, a local law badge or fire helmet, antique whiskey bottles, Indian baskets, spurs, and bowie knives, to early advertising signs, rare coins, gold nuggets, bronzes or Tiffany lamps. | Submitted by Michael McDowell