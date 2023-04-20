Auburn State Theatre presents Sierra Tragedy’s Silver Lining: The Grosh Brothers Story on Sunday, April 23.
Five local endurance athletes set out in April 2023 on a never-before attempted, 100-mile winter expedition on foot across the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Gold Canyon, NV to Last Chance, CA, reprising the Grosh Brothers’ historic journey. This presentation will recount the little-known American West mining tale of the Grosh Brothers and honor the brothers’ spirit of adventure and courage to endure.
The expedition team includes Bob Crowley, Jennifer Hemmen, Elke Reimer, Tim Twietmeyer, and Hal Hall. A portion of the proceeds will support the publication of Second Sunrise, a book commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Western States Endurance Run by John Trent, an 11-time Western States finisher and talented writer.
In 1857, Brothers Ethan Allen and Hosea Ballou Grosh discovered three “monster” silver veins near Silver City, NV and were on the precipice of capitalizing on the world’s largest concentration of mineral worth ($5 billion in today’s dollars), when fate intervened and tragedy struck.
The Expedition Team will discuss their recently published article proving their belief, after extensive research of primary sources, diaries and correspondence, that the Grosh Brothers are the discoverers of the Comstock Lode and their family was robbed of their rightful financial claim.
Beyond the historical research, the Expedition Team conducted extensive field surveys to identify the route taken in the winter of 1857 by Ethan Allen Grosh and his companion Richard M. Bucke. They consulted with historians, archeologists, archival museums and libraries, cultural interpreters, authors, and numerous historical societies.
This event takes place at the General Gomez Arts Center located at 808 Lincoln Way, in Auburn (across from Monkey Cat Restaurant). There will be a “Meet & Greet” at 1 p.m., followed by the panel presentation at 2 p.m.
KNOW & GO WHAT: The Grosh Brothers Expedition Presentation WHEN: Sunday, April 23, 2023 • 1 p.m. Meet & Greet • 2 p.m. Expedition Panel Presentation WHERE: General Gomez Arts Center, 808 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA ADMISSION: $15 (includes $2 fee) MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. Tickets will also be available at the door, day of show. {related_content_uuid}66a78e5f-91ce-485f-9ae1-0805490e25ca{/related_content_uuid}