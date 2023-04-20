GroshBrothers-PRO-042023

 Submitted photo

Auburn State Theatre presents Sierra Tragedy’s Silver Lining: The Grosh Brothers Story on Sunday, April 23.

Five local endurance athletes set out in April 2023 on a never-before attempted, 100-mile winter expedition on foot across the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Gold Canyon, NV to Last Chance, CA, reprising the Grosh Brothers’ historic journey. This presentation will recount the little-known American West mining tale of the Grosh Brothers and honor the brothers’ spirit of adventure and courage to endure.