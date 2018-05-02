‘Prepare to be thoroughly entertained’ — Vaudeville extravaganza, Vaud and the Villains, returns to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

KNOW & GO

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

WHAT: Vaud and the Villains — dance concert with limited theater seating

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

TICKETS: $30 members, $35 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WEBPAGE: http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/vaud-and-the-villans/