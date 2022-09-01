Praise in the Mountains celebrates 30 years this weekend

Thirty years of celebrations continue this weekend as “Praise in the Mountains ” returns to Western Gateway Park, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 1 to 8 p.m. The family friendly event is the longest running free Christian concert in Nevada County.

“Sometimes I wonder why I continue to do this but there is always something that confirms to me it is doing good for a lot of reasons,” founder Dennis Hulbert said. “As a Christian, it is a share of faith, but it’s also about giving people a great day.”

After so many years of holding the event, Hulbert said he now has adults with families coming who first attended as kid.

“It just brings the community together in a positive way and music always has a special magic for everyone to experience,” he said. “I’ve had the ability to continue to do it, so I keep it up.”

The event was first formed to give gospel bands another opportunity to perform. Offering the entertainment for free gives people the ability to experience fellowship in a fun way without worrying about cost. There are hundreds of giveaways throughout the event which, this year, features a stellar lineup.

Hulbert said the concert will kick off with the Calvary Bible Church Praise Team.

“They are going to kick the event off with traditional music and that will get the day started,” he said. “Next, we have Ronnie Horton, who is a Nashville recording artist who does country gospel music. I try to get something for everyone.”

Following Horton will be a local musician, Amy Ayres who, along with her band, play more of a southern rock sound, Hulbert said.

“They are phenomenal,” he said. “She is a very gifted singer and the musicians in that band are so talented. The drummer has played on more albums out of Nashville then, I think, anybody.”

For the first time, former Santana lead singer Leon Patillo, will take the stage, Hulbert said.

“He was the lead singer in the seventies, but since then he became a Christian and has made several big time Christian albums and had his own TV show,” Hulbert explained. “He’s been around for quite a while now. He travels the world, a very gifted guy who plays rock.”

Following Patillo’s performance, the blues/rock sound of the “house band” Machaira will fill the air. Machaira (pronounced Ma-Kie-Ra, the name is a Greek word and is found in the New Testament, meaning sword) is a 10-person band that comes with a horn section and three females who dance and sing, Hulbert said. Hulbert is also a member of the band — the only remaining original member.

“People enjoy watching us because there are so many of us and it makes it really fun and unique,” he said. “Everybody in the band writes and everybody in the band sings, so each song is different. We are very much a variety band.”

The band includes a 73-year-old saxophonist along with a number of seasoned players. “We are rockers in walkers,” Hulbert joked.

(Hulbert added if you miss them this week, the band is playing with Tia Carroll at the Center for the Arts on Sept. 10.)

Headlining this year’s 30th Praise in the Mountains is Dove award nominee Lisa Daggs, 2017’s Inspirational Country Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year”.

“She is from Nashville and has been around a long time. She does a great job,” Hulbert said.

Hulbert said the festival is a fun outreach opportunity funded by private donations.

“I work hard at my Ministry habit,” Hulbert joked.

The music is all gospel oriented, but it comes in a wide assortment of styles.

“It’s not your typical church praise music,” Hulbert said.

Hulbert has taken steps to keep people cool, renting large air conditioners for the stage. And there will be pop ups for shade, but patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and even pop ups to keep cool.

There will be a bounce house for the kids, food for purchase (but guests are welcome to bring their own picnic) and free prizes given away throughout the event Bring your own lawn chair to enjoy festival seating. Gates open at 12:30 for the planned 1 p.m. start.

“It’s the 30th anniversary so it is kind of special,” Hulbert said. “The music is first class. It’s family oriented. People are very positive. Come and enjoy it.”

KNOW & GO WHAT: 30th Praise in the Mountains WHERE: Western Gateway Park WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 3, 1 to 8 p.m. HOW: Free Event For more information go to https://praiseinthemountains.com/

