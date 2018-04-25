Powerhouse mother-daughter duo, Straight Out Scribes, return to the Open Book in Grass Valley

Poets Staajabu and Dr. VS Chochezi are coming back to perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

Mother and daughter duo Staajabu and VS Chochezi were a hit with the audience when invited to perform at the Open Book by Angela Sells for a special Yuba Lit reading last May. Known collectively as Straight Out Scribes, they have published seven books of activist poetry and performed their work throughout the nation.

The duo has also produced and coordinated a number of literary arts programs in the greater Sacramento area since 1991. Inspired by their dynamism, The Crocker Art Museum invited Straight Out Scribes to write poems that corresponded to the Walter O. Evans collection of African American art, resulting in the 2014 collection African Reflections.

Staajabu was born in Philadelphia, and raised in Camden, N.J. She is a writer, editor, producer, poet, health advocate, graphic artist, Air Force veteran, UC Davis retiree and serves on the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Commission.

Dr. V.S. Chochezi was born in Riverside, Calif., and raised in Camden, N.J. She earned a BA from Delaware State College, an MA from CSUS Sacramento and a doctorate in Education from Drexel University in Sacramento. She is a writer, poet, editor, photojournalist, and college professor.

"The Crocker Museum organized a reading of the poems we wrote for this very prestigious [Walter O. Evans] collection on a special night in their grand music room," said Staajabu. "The room was filled to capacity with museum members and the general public. […]

"Once we were introduced, the audience was totally engrossed; we read all 14 poems and were given a standing ovation. [We] enjoyed the experience so much that we published a booklet, "African Reflections," and presented a copy to the museum. Dr. Evans then made it a part of the exhibit."

Straight out Scribes will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Open Book. Tickets are $10 and available at the door and in advance at tinyurl.com/scribesgv.