Power funk-soul trio Ron Artis II & The Truth to perform in Grass Valley

Ron Artis II & The Truth to the Marisa Funk Theater on October 23.

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome Ron Artis II & The Truth to the Marisa Funk Theater on October 23. Hawaii’s best kept secret is out; Ron Artis II is a multi-instrumentalist that draws comparisons between Sam Cooke’s emotionally soulful voice, Jimi Hendrix’s guitar prowess and the funky, electrifying blues of Gary Clark Jr., with musicianship that is undeniably his own. His band The Truth was originally called the “Ron Artis Family Band” and was composed of other family members, and formed from Kanikapila, a style of Hawaiian music produced in an impromptu jam session, most commonly taking place at a beach, or family gathering. His jazz pianist father, a wildly creative multi-instrumentalist and Motown session artist, Ron (Senior), was the glue that held the family together and taught his 11 children to play various musical instruments and styles of music. As Ron II began to develop as an artist, his father urged him to “always keep your ears open and always listen to the others because everybody’s saying something.”

Music is Ron’s language with Faith and family as the backbone for the uplifting stories he crafts through song. Ron learned to play piano by the age of four, and receiving a guitar for his 13th birthday was pivotal in his musical development. He draws inspiration from his favorite artists Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and James Brown, among others, writing songs that make people smile through the dark times and lift them up through the power of love – expressing life’s ephemeral beauty.

His energetic arrangements and positive, thoughtful messages have come through four studio albums since 2016, including an album he wrote with his brother Thunderstorm Artis. Other musicians, including Booker T Jones, Eric Krasno and G Love, met Artis when they toured Hawaii, and encouraged him to both collaborate with them and share his music beyond the shores of his island home. Being on the road, from his home now in Portland, OR with his wife and daughters, is a family affair. Ron comments, “It’s so easy to lose touch with life and lose touch with the things that inspired you originally to write music and do things. I can walk off stage at a festival with tons of people having a great time, and then I go backstage and change my daughter’s diaper! It keeps life really in perspective of what’s important — I really enjoy this … They really keep me grounded and keep my heart full.”

Performing with the likes of Jack Johnson, Jake Shimabukuro, and Mick Fleetwood, the takeaway for Ron’s performance is that he hopes the audience will bring their dancing shoes and leave the concert with a feeling of love and an excitement about life. Ron Artis II & The Truth will warm the hearts of patrons at The Center for the Arts on October 23.

