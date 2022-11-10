Postmodern Jukebox returns to The Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Provided photo

The Center for the Arts announces the return of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) on November 15. When New York City pianist Scott Bradlee created the rotating musical collective Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011, his goal was simple: to remake the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday. Miley Cyrus became The Platters. Bruno Mars became Frank Sinatra. The Spice Girls became The Andrews Sisters. Guns ’n’ Roses became Bessie Smith.

Now, nearly a decade later, Postmodern Jukebox has grown to become a pop culture mainstay in its own right, having played over a thousand shows on six continents worldwide — including acclaimed venues like Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, and Red Rocks Amphitheater. In the process, PMJ has introduced audiences to many of the world’s greatest singers, dancers, and instrumentalists — many of whom have gone on to become stars in their own right.

One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part “’Saturday Night Live’ for singers”, a Postmodern Jukebox show is an unforgettable trip back in time that makes Pop Music History — in your own hometown. Since their beginnings as a small group of friends making music in a basement, PMJ released a new video on YouTube weekly, with most videos filmed casually in Bradlee’s living room, and sets became more elaborate over time. PMJ built up a solid following and amassed over 1.8 billion YouTube views and 5.8 million subscribers. The band has covered songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga and The Strokes to Katy Perry and the White Stripes, and has gone on to feature 70 different performers. Robyn Adele Anderson’s cover version of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” (2012) was Postmodern Jukebox’s first viral music video. In 2014, PMJ started the first annual #PMJSearch contest to discover musical talent. The month-long competition asks fans to submit videos of themselves performing versions of PMJ songs for a chance to perform in an upcoming official video with the winner selected by Scott Bradlee himself. The group’s cover of Radiohead’s seminal 1990s hit “Creep,” performed by Haley Reinhart, was called a “stunning listen” by the Los Angeles Times in April 2015. As of April 2022, the video had over 105 million views and was their most viewed video. In 2018, Scott Bradlee released his first book, a memoir entitled Outside The Jukebox: How I Turned My Vintage Music Obsession Into My Dream Gig. The book received positive reviews from Publishers Weekly, The Weekly Standard, and Billboard.

Source: The Center for the Arts