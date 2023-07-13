Jason Wilkins—guitarist, acquired a Bachelor of Arts in Contrabass Performance from The University of Irvine, California where he studied under Dr. Art Davis. Jason taught for Anaheim School District, Excelsior Music in Long Beach, and taught privately at Coast and Gilmore Music. He also performs with the Jason Wilkins Jazz Group and hosts various lively jam sessions where everyone is invited to perform.
Garth Brooks—bass guitarist, has played and performed music for 25 years. A self-taught guitarist from age 20, he’s enjoyed playing original award-winning music across the West Coast from Seattle to San Francisco to Santa Barbara and has had the privilege of playing Mountain Aire, High Sierra, and Chico World music festivals. Garth has migrated to bass guitar in the last few years, playing with a handful of local bands and projects. Garth received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Washington, Seattle. When he’s not gigging, he enjoys spending time with his family on their 12-acre animal sanctuary in Grass Valley with their 62 critters.