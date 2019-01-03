Popular Stage to Screen series continues in 2019

Over a decade ago, the digital cinema revolution began to change the way movie theaters present films. No more cans of reels shipped around the country, no more giant platters wrapped with yards and yards of film. No more splicing. And with the digital cinema revolution came an opportunity to present live performance captured on camera and broadcast live via satellite to cinemas. The Metropolitan Opera in New York City was the first to capitalize on this new frontier and has been presenting their award-winning cinema broadcasts for thirteen years.

Now in 2019, there is a wealth of such programs, and Sierra Theaters has selected the best of these offerings to present in Grass Valley. Local audiences have no need to travel the world to experience the very best performing arts events from across the globe. Simply get your tickets at your local cinema.

From London comes National Theatre Live, the groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre live from The National Theatre in London to cinemas around the world. Proudly presented at Sierra Cinemas since 2010, these powerful productions feature some of the finest actors working in theatre today. That popular series continues in February with the play I'm Not Running, an explosive new play by David Hare, premiering at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas.

I'm Not Running tells the story of Pauline Gibson who has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign. When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labor Party politics, she's faced with an agonizing decision. What's involved in sacrificing your private life and your piece of mind for something more than a single issue? Does she dare? Find out on February 7 when the play is broadcast at Sierra Cinemas.

From Moscow, comes the Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema, featuring the greatest classics for an exclusive cinema experience. For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. Back by popular demand this season, the series continues with six titles presented on Monday evenings at Sutton Cinemas, beginning with Don Quixote on January 28.

The Metropolitan Opera Season continues this year at Sierra Cinemas. Formerly presented at Del Oro Theatre, the season changes venues in 2019. The first opera will feature opera star Anna Netrebko in Adriana Levouvreur on January 12.

And coming up at the end of January is the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King And I recorded live from London's iconic Palladium Theatre and broadcast at Sierra Cinemas. Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe give powerful performances in the lead roles.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist king, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

With one of the finest scores ever written including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance, and featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers, The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre — the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals.

Patrons can view all Stage to Screen events and purchase tickets at sierratheaters.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office. Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at Hughes Road in Grass Valley. Sutton Cinemas is located at 399 Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin.