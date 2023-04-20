PoetryPopUp-PRO-042023

“This event honors the rich past and present ridge poetic tradition, with a night of history, remembering those who have gone, who we love...,” a press release states.

 Submitted photo

The North Columbia Schoolhouse presents Poetic Crossings, an evening of ridge poetic tradition in conjunction with the Sierra Poetry Festival, according to a press release.

In 1969 Gary Snyder, Allen Ginsberg, Dick Baker, and James Walter bought a piece of property along a spur of the San Juan Ridge. With their reinhabitation came a slew of characters who would visit or eventually call this place home, the release states.