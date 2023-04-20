The North Columbia Schoolhouse presents Poetic Crossings, an evening of ridge poetic tradition in conjunction with the Sierra Poetry Festival, according to a press release.
In 1969 Gary Snyder, Allen Ginsberg, Dick Baker, and James Walter bought a piece of property along a spur of the San Juan Ridge. With their reinhabitation came a slew of characters who would visit or eventually call this place home, the release states.
Along with them came poetry that reflected the daily life in these woods, celebrating the flora, fauna, the building of the homes and schools, raising children, trying their hand at homesteading, variations of old and new rituals, each other… that continues to this day, according to the release.
“This event honors the rich past and present ridge poetic tradition, with a night of history, remembering those who have gone, who we love...... reading selected works by poets who either once called this place home or helped to shape the culture during their time here,” the release states.
Each poet will share a bit of history about the poet they are reading, a few poems by the featured poet, and a couple of their own, according to the release.
Laura Pendell will read Dale Pendell, Will Staple will read Allen Ginsberg, Jacquie Bellon will read her own work and history, Jamie Hunyor will read Gary Snyder, Susan Suntree will read her own work and history, Louis Blue Cloud will read Peter Blue Cloud, Sarah Sparks will read Steve Sanfield, Davis Reeves will read Nanao Sakaki and Bishop Randall will read Lew Welch, the release states.
Snacks and drinks will be available, according to the release. Pets are not allowed.
The event takes place on Saturday, April 22. Doors open at 6 p.m with readings beginning at 7 p.m., according to the release.
A $15 donation is suggested, the release states. Proceeds benefit the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center and the Nevada County Arts Council, according to the release.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Poetic Crossings: Poets of the past and present on the ridge WHEN: Saturday, April 22. Doors open at 6, reading at 7 p.m. WHERE: North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center 17894 Tyler Ft. Rd., Nevada City TICKETS: $15 suggested donation at the door MORE INFO: Call (530)265-2826; www.northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org