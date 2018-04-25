‘Pop-up’ broadcasts highlight KVMR’s Big Day Of Giving

WHERE: 9 a.m. South Yuba Club, Grass Valley with J. Ross Parrelli and DJ Step D, noon SPD Market, Grass Valley with Cassidy Joy & Karen Woerner, 3 p.m. BriarPatch Coop, Grass Valley, with Whee The People, 5:30 p.m. Golden Era Lounge with DJ Van Gloryus

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3

WHAT: Special Big Day of Giving Pop-Up Broadcasts, with KVMR broadcasters Elisa Parker and Larry Hillberg

A couple years ago, some KVMR 89.5 FM staff and volunteers were brainstorming for a way to better integrate the national Big Day Of Giving (Big DOG for short) into the Nevada City non-profit community radio station.

Well, somebody suggested doing pop-ups, citing their success elsewhere with a business popping up for a limited time in what KVMR Development Director Cynthia Tweed calls "short spurts of something special."

So the station goes to a popular location, sets up a portable broadcast booth and stage, interviews both business people and customers, music artists perform, on-air emcees generate excitement and, hopefully, station donations.

"It's one way we can make our fundraising more visible and fun," explains KVMR general manager Julie Chiarelli.

And that's the plan again this year, with three pop-ups scheduled to be broadcast featuring live music Thursday, May 3, to kick off the station's 10-day spring membership drive, with hosts Larry Hillberg and Eliza Parker (who had the original "pop-up" idea).

Pop-ups

Recommended Stories For You

From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. that day, the pop-up will be at the South Yuba Club in Grass Valley with music artist J. Ross Parrelli and DJ Step D.

Next is SPD Market in Nevada City with music by Cassidy Joy & Karen Woerner from noon to 1:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the final pop-up broadcast will be at BriarPatch Coop, Grass Valley, with the band Whee The People.

Then KVMR's Big DOG concludes with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception at the Golden Era Lounge featuring music from DJ Van Gloryus.

"It's very special what these music artists are doing," said Tweed. "And when you hear live music at a gym or grocery store, how much motivation is that?"

"Big Day of Giving is a national 24-hour giving challenge established to raise much needed unrestricted funds for non-profits," she added. "And it shines a light on the work we do each day to make this community a place we are all so proud to call home."

Last year, KVMR doubled its previous year with Big DOG gifts of $20,000. According to Tweed, "Our goal this year is to raise $25,000 on May 3."

Big year for the Big DOG

And 2017 was also the first year Big DOG started the May membership drive.

"It just makes so much more sense to kick off the membership with the Big Day of Giving," Tweet said. "It simply generates excitement in giving money, especially as part of a national day of it."

"Supporting community radio extends far beyond the eclectic variety of our music," she added. "It champions free speech in a time when it's so critical and provides life-saving information during emergencies. For instance, we're the official emergency broadcast station in Nevada County, and the only in the area with a live broadcaster in studio 24/7."

Tweed says increased funding can:

Expand program offerings by introducing new content.

Grow the station's reach by expanding the KVMRx second stream aimed at younger listeners.

Host more Town Hall Forums on important community issues (like affordable housing, fire safety, dementia, veterans, etc.)

Improve and expand KVMR's coverage areas and the functionality of its digital platform.

Continue to give "voice" to the community and to other non-profits to promote their missions.

Gifts to KVMR's Big DOG can be made at the Thursday, May 3, Pop-Up Live broadcasts, by calling 530-265-9555 during the May drive or going online at bigdayofgiving.org/kvmr.

Tin's a win

KVMR and Nevada County Arts joint "Tin Art In The Garden" show and fundraising auction earlier this month was another win for the Bridge Street Project, which is raising money to pay off the Nevada City radio station's new building and the Nevada Theatre's expansion and remodeling.

"We're already discussing themes for next year now," said co-producer (and KVMR board member/broadcaster) Adela Wilcox. "This event has been a great success in community engagement and collaboration, especially with NC Arts."

Each entry of garden art contained some historic tin from the storage buildings that stood on the site where KVMR's new headquarters now are, and Wilcox estimates there's still enough tin for two more art shows.

Contributing artist Gene Meseck won the People's Choice Award at the reception, while Judges Choice Award went to Diane Beaty, with both receiving a gift basket donated by Weiss Bros. Nursery. Sponsors for the event were Reclaim By Design of Auburn and Artworks Gallery Co-op of Grass Valley.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. Complete KVMR schedule available at the station's website, http://www.kvmr.org.