Poetry workshop gives participants a chance to write poems of praise and protest
August 1, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Poetry of Praise and Protest: Creative Writing Workshop
WHEN: 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Registration closes Thursday, Aug. 9
WHERE: The Inner Path, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City
INFO: Register at BrilliantPlayground.com/praise-and-protest or call Maxima Kahn at 530-263-9780
Local poet and teacher Maxima Kahn is leading a creative writing workshop entitled, "Poetry of Praise and Protest" on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 1-5:30 p.m. at the Inner Path in downtown Nevada City. Registration closes Thursday, Aug. 9.
Poetry has been a vehicle for the powerful expression of human emotions for thousands of years.
In troubled times, people turn to poetry to help guide them, give them solace and connect them with others, as well as to instigate change.
The impassioned feelings of praise and protest can ignite and empower compelling poems, as well as serving as a needed outlet of expression for the writer.
Open to writers at all levels of experience, this afternoon workshop will include varied examples of great poems of praise and protest as models and inspiration.
With the help of evocative exercises, students will explore their own feelings, imagery and subject matter and learn how to create powerful poems of praise and protest.
Recommended Stories For You
"We'll uncover the linking bridge between praise and protest that enables us to stand strongly and compellingly for what we most cherish, rather than falling into sounding preachy or didactic," Kahn said. "And we'll engage in the creative play of writing poems as a powerful, meaningful act in favor of all that we love."
A teacher, creativity coach and life coach, Kahn has been teaching and working one-on-one with writers and artists since 2004. She has taught at the University of California Davis, extension, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals.
To register and for more information, visit http://www.BrilliantPlayground.com/praise-and-protest or call Maxima Kahn at 530-263-9780.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Poetry of Praise and Protest: Creative Writing Workshop
WHEN: 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Registration closes Thursday, Aug. 9
WHERE: The Inner Path, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City
INFO: Register at BrilliantPlayground.com/praise-and-protest or call Maxima Kahn at 530-263-9780
Trending In: Entertainment
- Script-to-screen winners from the Thru the Lens event at the Del Oro Theater in Grass Valley
- John Seivert: Fitness and self-treatment at the Yuba River
- Covered California health insurance rates for 2019 announced
- Rod Byers: Nevada City Uncorked — Gateway to the wines from the north country
- Summer Movies for Kids begins at Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley