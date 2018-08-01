Poetry workshop gives participants a chance to write poems of praise and protest

Local poet and teacher Maxima Kahn is leading a creative writing workshop entitled, "Poetry of Praise and Protest" on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 1-5:30 p.m. at the Inner Path in downtown Nevada City. Registration closes Thursday, Aug. 9.

Poetry has been a vehicle for the powerful expression of human emotions for thousands of years.

In troubled times, people turn to poetry to help guide them, give them solace and connect them with others, as well as to instigate change.

The impassioned feelings of praise and protest can ignite and empower compelling poems, as well as serving as a needed outlet of expression for the writer.

Open to writers at all levels of experience, this afternoon workshop will include varied examples of great poems of praise and protest as models and inspiration.

With the help of evocative exercises, students will explore their own feelings, imagery and subject matter and learn how to create powerful poems of praise and protest.

"We'll uncover the linking bridge between praise and protest that enables us to stand strongly and compellingly for what we most cherish, rather than falling into sounding preachy or didactic," Kahn said. "And we'll engage in the creative play of writing poems as a powerful, meaningful act in favor of all that we love."

A teacher, creativity coach and life coach, Kahn has been teaching and working one-on-one with writers and artists since 2004. She has taught at the University of California Davis, extension, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals.

To register and for more information, visit http://www.BrilliantPlayground.com/praise-and-protest or call Maxima Kahn at 530-263-9780.