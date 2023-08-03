On Friday, August 4 at 6 p.m., co-editors Judie Rae and Ellen Reynard, along with a group of local women poets over the age of 60, will read from their anthology, “Old Age and Young Hearts” at the Iron Door in the Holbrooke Hotel, Grass Valley. This celebration of aging is the result of a conversation between Rae and Reynard who realized they were both writing poems about the ups and downs of the aging process and soon discovered that their poet friends were interested in the same subject. Contributors include both seasoned poets and some fresh new voices. The readings will be rounded out by piano music performed by local favorite Alan Feeney.
The Iron Door, downstairs at the Holbrooke, features amber lighting on rough stone walls and warm wood ceilings, and a beautiful bar set against the original metal doors that once led to a series of tunnels. Beer, wine, and hand-crafted classic drinks, along with bar bites, including tacos, chips & guac, and brussels sprouts are available.