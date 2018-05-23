Poetry book launch at the Open Book in Grass Valley

Beloved local poets and regulars at the Open Book Open Mic, Gene Berson and Yakshi will read from their respective collections and be available to sign and sell copies of their newly published works. The Open Book Press will launch these books with a party: community, wine, music and poetry at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

Gene Berson, based in the Sierra foothills, has long been active in the Bay Area poetry scene. He has taught poetry workshops in everything from one-room Wyoming schoolhouses to reform schools, Indian reservations and as a high school teacher in Oakland.

He has also worked in the trade show industry as a member of Sign Display Union, local 510. His work has appeared in such journals as American Poetry Review and Beatitude, and the anthology Honeydew, Red Fez, among others.

"What a cosmic gift, a veritable cosmos of Berson's advanced pyrotechnic verse. Fasten your star-studded seatbelts! You're in for a grand ride!"— David Meltzer, whom Lawrence Ferlinghetti once described as "one of the greats of post-World-War-Two San Francisco poets and musicians" (Selected Poems).

Yakshi has found joy and fulfillment contributing to her community's well-being and family's livelihood as a librarian and schoolteacher for almost five decades. But it's poetry that has fueled the work and kept her alive. This is her first collection of poetry, spanning more than 30 years of her work.

"Feminine Face of God pulses with the intimacy and love that vibrates through all our relations, revealing our communion with the entire reality. These poems throb with life." — Diane Pendola, author of "The Lioness Tale" and creator of the Lioness Prison Project.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: The Open Book.