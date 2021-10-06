Poet, educator offering book signing, poetry workshops

Meredith Heller, poet and educator , will be at the Nevada City Farmer’s Market on Oct. 16 signing her two new poetry collections: “Yuba Witch” and “River Spells”

Heller’s two new collections of poems feature her love affair with the Yuba River. “Yuba Witch” and “River Spells” draw us into deep and magical connection with nature, conjuring metaphors as musical as water, to help us navigate and illuminate our human journey and weave us back into the web of life.

Heller is a poet, singer-songwriter, avid nature-woman, and educator with degrees in writing and education. A California Poet in the Schools & Poetry Out Loud coach, she leads workshops at public and private schools, the creative writing department at Marin School of the Arts, juvenile detention centers, women’s prisons, and nationally online for women and teens. She was chosen by The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC to share her poetry lessons for kids for their Teaching Artists Present online series. She recently received a grant from the Institute of Poetic Medicine to fund women and teens for her online poetry workshops. She helps coordinate and teach three poetry programs with Nevada County Arts Council. Her poetry and essays appear in numerous literary journals including Rebelle Society, We’Moon, Raw Earth Ink, Sad Girls Lit, Tiny Seed, Avocet, Common Ground, American Songwriter, Tiny House, Creation & The Cosmos, Women, Their Names, & The Stories They Tell, and Aphrodisiac. She is the author of Write a Poem, Save Your Life (New World Library, 2021) and three poetry collections, “Songlines,” “Yuba Witch” and “River Spells” (Finishing Line Press, 2019 & 2021).

POETRY WORKSHOPS, SPOTS AVAILABLE

Register at the Farmers Market on Oct. 16 or via her website at http://www.meredithheller.com .

For info about her upcoming women’s workshops visit: http://www.meredithheller.com

Her poetry books can be found here: http://www.finishinglinepress.com

Her book, “Write a Poem, Save Your Life” is available on Amazon, B&N and IndieBound.

Meredith Heller



“Yuba Witch,” a poetry collection by Meredith Heller.

“River Spells,” a poetry collection by Meredith Heller.

