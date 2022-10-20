Playing it forward: Paul Emery celebrates 50 years at Nevada Theatre
Every year for the last 50 years, Paul Emery has either performed onstage or produced shows onstage at the Nevada Theatre.
“I can’t prove it, but I like to think I’ve played or staged more shows for longer than anybody in the history of the Nevada Theatre,” said Emery, 77, last week over breakfast at the Classic Café in Nevada County.
And he’s not done yet. “Just because I’m old, I’m not quitting,” he promised.
NEVADA CITY LIVE
Last weekend, he kicked off his 10th year of Nevada City Live, an annual, eclectic series at the Nevada Theatre of local and regional performers – and this year, one cult film. Although this current series is based at the Nevada Theatre, he said he has and will continue to include Miners Foundry and the Oddfellows Hall under the umbrella of Nevada City Live.
Speaking of cult films, the ever-popular “Rocky Horror Picture Show is what’s showing this Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission and $30 for premium, reserved seating.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m., Emery and the Cactus Woman collective will present a special free show of “My Body No Choice.” Eight local actor-activists will read eight stories about female bodily autonomy as part of a national effort to protest the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (See sidebar.)
Some upcoming musical acts include Painted Mandolin with Joe Craven; Juliet Gobert and the Heifer Belles; Beaucoup Chapeaux; and Elena Rayo. For a complete list of the fall lineup, go to http://www.paulemerymusic.com and click on Upcoming Events.
Emery said he will announce another five acts soon for the winter segment of Nevada City Live.
To close out the Nevada City Live series in February, Emery will reprise his all-time most popular show, “1,000 Kisses Deep.” This tribute to Leonard Cohen features 13 local performers, including Emery himself.
Emery is guessing this will be his ninth production of this show, but who’s counting?
CHANG(ING) AGENT
In 1972, Emery was living in Fair Oaks and playing guitar with the Greater Carmichael Traveling Street Band. “We were … irreverent,” he grinned over a cup of coffee.
When the band was invited to play the Nevada Theatre, Emery recalls, “I found what I wanted and stuck with it.” In his early years, he was on the road a lot as a working musician, but he always came back to his “Bermuda Triangle”: Nevada Theatre, KVMR community radio and Miners Foundry.
Emery credits Alan Rogers, Nevada City art frame-maker from Nevada City and Sally Lewis, savior of the Nevada Theatre, for enticing him to move to Nevada County in 1976.
Nevada City/Grass Valley wasn’t particularly an arts and cultural center when Emery came here in the 1970s, but he has been a key player in making this community the premier entertainment venue in the foothills it is today, said Peter Wilson, a long-time friend and musical colleague.
“Paul Emery’s love of music – as a musician, concert promoter, venue creator, record company, radio programmer and all-round supporter – has enriched Nevada County for decades,” Wilson said.
“There’s a long list of musicians we never would have heard of if he hadn’t discovered them and shared their music,” Wilson added. “He is tenacious in spreading the music he loves.”
In a 2013 interview, former Center for the Arts board member said Emery made the CFTA a “precious destination” for A-list talent.
PLAYER TO PRODUCER
Although he still plays, Emery gave up the road in favor of stay-at-home activities like record engineering and producing, promoting musical acts, being the first executive and artistic director of the Center of the Arts, and a 25-plus year run with KVMR.
Like all, he started out at KVMR as a volunteer broadcaster around 1996. By 1998, he was working as program director. He later served as news director from 2008 to 2020. And he’s been the host of the Tuesday morning show since 1998.
Emery’s done four European tours and performed with the Greater Carmichael Traveling Street Band; Foothill Flyers; Oakland to Reno “Fun Run” with Wilson; and “Backwoods Jazz” with Tom Schmidt, Anni McCann and Ray Mann.
Besides countless musical events, over the years, Emery has produced or been musical director for such plays as “The Tempest,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Marat/Sade.”
Nevada City Live requires a lot of work, and he was quick to emphasize, “It’s only been possible because of my terrific staff.”
How many shows and plays has Paul Emery done? He shrugged. “I don’t know. Hundreds. I wish I’d kept a journal.”
Volunteer
Emery said he is looking for volunteers for the shows. Those who volunteer will get to see the show as well as receive two comp tickets to any of the shows for the rest of the fall series, Emery said, as well as shows he’ll be producing in January and February, including “1,000 Kisses Deep” (scheduled for Feb. 3 and 4).
“You’ll get to see the shows and be my guest at another show of your choice with a friend,” Emery said. “It’s lots of fun being a part of the team we have put together for the Nevada City Live concerts at the Nevada Theatre, Miners Foundry and the Odd Fellows Hall.”
To volunteer, contact robinkarlstedt@yahoo.com.
Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.com.
“My Body No Choice” is not just about abortion. It’s also about a woman’s right to bodily autonomy over body size, end-of-life and other vital decisions.
The Nevada Theater is one of 20 universities and local theaters across the nation licensed to present staged readings of “My Body No Choice” between Oct. 20 and Nov. 6.
The Arena Stage theatre company in Washington, D.C., created this play in defiant response to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Sands Hall, Lindsay Dunkel, Charu and five other local actor-activists will read the stories by eight prominent authors.
In coordination with the Cactus Woman collective, Nevada City Live will present “My Body No Choice” at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Admission is free, but donations to cover expenses will be gratefully accepted, said producer Paul Emery.
“Far too often, these are the stories women are afraid and ashamed to share,” said Molly Smith, artistic director of Arena. “It’s time for women to lose that fear.”
— Tom Durkin
