Pixar for the kid in each of us: ‘Lightyear’ opens Friday at The Onyx Theatre
This Friday Pixar’s new feature “Lightyear,” which continues the Toy Story saga, opens at the Onyx Theatre in Nevada City for adult-only screenings.
Asked about showing this family film for a 21 and over only audience, Onyx Theatre General Manager Celine Negrete comments, “We believe that there are patrons that would love to enjoy these movies they might have shared with their children while they were growing up, or they experienced as kids themselves, with the pleasure of a relaxing adult audience and a glass of hard cider to kick back and roll with Buzz Lightyear’s next adventure.”
Pixar has consistently redefined the limits of animation, creating works that bridge generations and engage all ages in funny, heartwarming, and incredibly human stories, even when performing fantastic, imaginary adventures.
The Onyx is an adult-only theatre serving alcoholic beverages. 21 years of age is required for attendance.
“Lightyear” opens Friday, June 17.
Details and tickets available at the theonyxtheatre.com.
