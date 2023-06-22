Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to attend our first of three Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts.

Make it your tradition to enjoy a picnic pops concert with the Nevada County Concert Band! You’ll hear toe-tapping marches, a jazz medley, familiar Broadway musical songs, favorites from Elton John, and more. By the way, listening to live music is a great way to lift your spirit.