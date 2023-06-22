Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to attend our first of three Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts.
Make it your tradition to enjoy a picnic pops concert with the Nevada County Concert Band! You’ll hear toe-tapping marches, a jazz medley, familiar Broadway musical songs, favorites from Elton John, and more. By the way, listening to live music is a great way to lift your spirit.
Invite your friends, family, neighbors, and clubs to meet you at the park for musical fun with your hometown band.
The concert is free, open to public, accessible, and perfect for families. Dogs are leashes are welcome. Carry in your picnic dinner, or treat yourself from the hot dog and ice cream vendors, Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, and enjoy a wonderful musical evening at the park.
This year will be the 51st season of the Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts starting on June 25 with a performance called “Consider Yourself at Home”. “This is the first of a series of three concerts in the park and is our second full season since Covid 19”, says Tim Proffitt, NCCB VP.
The second concert in the series also has an interesting theme. “Our July 23 concert is called our ‘Invitational,’ where we invite past members who moved locally or not so locally, and the band swells to over 100 members,” says NCCB Vice President Tim Proffitt. The concert band’s third concert at Pioneer Park is Aug. 27 with a theme of “Let Your Hair Down”, and the band’s schedule also includes performances at Grass Valley’s Fourth of July Celebration, Nevada County Fairgrounds on Aug. 12, and Nevada City’s Constitution Day celebration Sept. 16. All NCCB concerts are uplifting, professional, and are totally free.