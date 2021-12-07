Pink Martini make return to The Center for the Arts

The brainchild of Thomas Lauderdale, Portland’s big band orchestra/ensemble Pink Martini will make their return to The Center for the Arts on Dec. 8. Singer China Forbes will serve as lead vocalist for the performance.

Pink Martini has garnered a following the world over, performing their updated brand of classic music reminiscent of the 1940s. They’ve found success with their unique formula and have performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the San Francisco Symphony, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, and at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The group still calls Portland home, and have been inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

The band has said that the tour will be sprinkled with new material as well as old favorites, and seeing as how the holiday season is rapidly approaching, they will be sharing their renditions of classic seasonal favorites.

Founder, bandleader, and pianist Thomas Lauderdale said, “Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure…if the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band.”

For more information regarding Pink Martini at The Center for the Arts please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384. Additionally, please visit thecenterforthearts.org for updated information on COVID protocols and safety requirements.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 8 | Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. TICKETS: $85 – $100 | thecenterforthearts.org MORE INFO: thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384