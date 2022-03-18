Pimps of Joytime to headline Miners Foundry
The Miners Foundry in Nevada City is pleased to welcome Pimps of Joytime for what promises to be an energetic and lively show March 23.
The group performs what can best be described as New Orleans funk mixed with the jazz for which the San Francisco Bay Area is known. The DIY ethos is alive and strong in this band, with an overall upbeat ride through various cultures and stylings.
Pimps of Joytime began in early 2019 and—through the pandemic—managed to write and record its debut album, Reachin’ Up. The groups’ visionary and frontman, Brian J, writes and plays on most of the songs on the album while a select group of the funkiest professionals back him up on stage as well as on the recording. Audiences will want to be prepared to dance and bask in the joy that Pimps of Joytime aim to deliver. As such, this will be a standing/dancing show with limited seating.
The safety of all guests, staff, volunteers, and performing artists remains the highest priority at the Miners Foundry as the COVID pandemic continues. Guests are encouraged to review Miners Foundry safety protocols before purchasing tickets.
For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.
Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Pimps Of Joytime
WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City
WHEN: March 23. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m.
MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040
TICKETS: $25 – $30
