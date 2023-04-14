Beethoven-GVU-041423

Pianist Lynn Schugren and cellist Alexandra Roedder will present two Beethoven concerts on Sundays April 16 and April 23.

 Submitted photo

When many people hear the name Beethoven, they think of the fate knocking theme of the fifth symphony, or the iconic Ode to Joy from his massive ninth symphony. This is Beethoven on a grand scale. But he also wrote works for solo and chamber groups, music of a much more intimate nature.

Symphonies were written for large spaces, chamber music for smaller ones.