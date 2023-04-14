When many people hear the name Beethoven, they think of the fate knocking theme of the fifth symphony, or the iconic Ode to Joy from his massive ninth symphony. This is Beethoven on a grand scale. But he also wrote works for solo and chamber groups, music of a much more intimate nature.
Symphonies were written for large spaces, chamber music for smaller ones.
The chamber works allow listeners to be close to the players and close to the sound. The musical dialogue takes on a different and more detailed form, scaled down and marked by intense interaction between a small number of instruments.
One of the most wonderful examples of this is his set of sonatas for piano and cello. The sonatas clearly illustrate his early, middle, and later and complex last works, two from the early years, one from the middle years, and two from his later years.
Pianist Lynn Schugren and cellist Alexandra Roedder will present these beautiful works in two concerts, Sunday, April 16, and Sunday, April 23, at Il Tiempo di Musica, a private facility off of Bitney Springs Road in Grass Valley. The concerts will start at 3 p.m. in the lovely concert hall which is set amongst oak trees and rolling hills, with a suggested donation of $20 to $40. There is plenty of parking.
For reservations please call (530) 264-6629.