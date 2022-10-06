Photographer featured during Second Saturday Spotlight

Gail Lipson has been involved with photography for much of her life. That interest has taken her in two directions. First, she loves photographing the natural world and strives to capture the essence of the scene in what she calls a portrait of nature. “The late afternoon sun bathes the world in an enchanting glow that I find irresistible. When I view the world with camera in hand, I notice details I normally may be too distracted to see.” For Gail, transforming the real life image she views in her camera into a still image on a two dimensional plane is a challenging part of the creative process.

“Lookin’ Down River" by Gail Lipson.

Gail Lipson photo submitted by the Art Works Gallery

Gail has been collecting historical photographs since 1978. She chooses the images on the basis of historical interest and aesthetic appeal. All require restoration — sometimes extensive. Her wide ranging collection of over 700 images includes scenes of California (including San Francisco, Grass Valley and Nevada City), New York and general scenes of daily life. She has part of her collection at Art Works Gallery and enjoys watching people browse through her old photos, recounting memories of visits to the various sites. Many of the younger folks hear these family stories for the first time. These old photos help bring history more alive and relevant.

“The Calm” by Gail Lipson.

Gail Lipson photo submitted by the Art Works Gallery

In her demonstration at Art Works Gallery, Gail will use a few of her digital images to take you step by step from her original image to the final print.

