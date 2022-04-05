Photographer, acrylic artist featured at Second Saturday Spotlight

On Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. Photographer Gail Lipson will use a few of her digital images to take you step by step from her original image to the to final print. Acrylic Artist Michelle Jewett will talk about fluid acrylic art, her approach, as well as demonstrating on a small scale how she creates a fluid art piece.

Gail has been photographing her surroundings for over 40 years. Always attracted to water and reflections, it was sitting by the Yuba River 33 years ago that compelled her to change plans and move to Nevada County. For Gail, transforming the moving image she sees in her camera lens, into a still image on a two-dimensional plane, is part of a creative, digital process. She considers her colorful landscapes ‘portraits’ of nature — still images glowing with life. In her demonstration at Art Works Gallery, Gail will use a few of her digital images to take you step by step from her original image, to the final print.

Michelle started her painting journey using acrylics/mixed media many years ago. In the last few years, she has been discovering and experimenting with fluid acrylics. Using acrylic paints in fluid form, Michelle is able to explore color, organic shapes and movements in a different immediate way. She is drawn to pieces with negative space, which she feels create elegant and intriguing compositions. Her work is often inspired by natural landscapes, such as mountains, flowing water, coastlines, flowers and colors. Michelle finishes her paintings with resin to bring out the depth of color.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week. Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find us at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

Source: Art Works Gallery

KNOW & GO WHO: Gail Lipson and Michelle Jewett WHAT: Second Saturday Spotlight WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. MORE INFO: Gaillipsonphotography.com and michellejewettart.com

Photography by Gail Lipson will be on display at Art Works Gallery.

