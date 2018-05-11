(Photo Gallery) Let the good times roll: Downtown Grass Valley Car show brings the classics

The Union put together all the winners from Saturday's big car show event. And the winners are:

Best Truck:

Sponsored by Tofanelli's Bistro

Won by Gary Hopper

Best 60's and 70's:

Sponsored by Phoenix Humidor

Won by Frank Bonomolo

Best Street Rod:

Sponsored by The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce

Won by Dave Garber

Best Stock:

Sponsored by Grass Valley Downtown Association

Won by Tony Chrisanthis

Born To Be Wild:

Sponsored by Grass Valley Downtown Association

Won by Gary Apple

Traditional Custom Car:

Sponsored by Mill Street Clothing

Won by Skip Vanderford

Best Paint:

Sponsored by Tripps Auto Body

Won by Don and Robin Pyle

Best Import:

Sponsored by Volz Bros Automotive

Won by Gil Salazar and Sally Jenkins

Best Antique:

Sponsored by Gold Miners Inn

Won by Aaron Johnson

Best Wheels and Rims:

Sponsored by Mill Street Clothing

Won by Tim Kerrigan

Best Fat Fender:

Sponsored in memory of Tom Cota

Won by David Orlandi

Best Modified:

Sponsored by Grass Valley Downtown Association

Won by Russ Wright

Best Ford:

Sponsored by Foothill Mercantile

Won by Gary Blum

Best 50's:

Sponsored by Tofanelli's Bistro

Won by David Stipp

Best Chevy:

Sponsored by Alpine Storage

Won by Royce Pettigrew

Best Muscle Car:

Sponsored by Stucki Jewelers

Won by Larry Kay

Peoples Choice

Sponsored by Riebes Auto Parts

Won by John Klein

Best of Show

Sponsored by Grass Valley Downtown Association

Won by Vernon and Marilyn Pyle