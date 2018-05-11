(Photo Gallery) Let the good times roll: Downtown Grass Valley Car show brings the classics
May 11, 2018
The Union put together all the winners from Saturday's big car show event. And the winners are:
Best Truck:
Sponsored by Tofanelli's Bistro
Won by Gary Hopper
Best 60's and 70's:
Sponsored by Phoenix Humidor
Won by Frank Bonomolo
Best Street Rod:
Sponsored by The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce
Won by Dave Garber
Best Stock:
Sponsored by Grass Valley Downtown Association
Won by Tony Chrisanthis
Born To Be Wild:
Sponsored by Grass Valley Downtown Association
Won by Gary Apple
Traditional Custom Car:
Sponsored by Mill Street Clothing
Won by Skip Vanderford
Best Paint:
Sponsored by Tripps Auto Body
Won by Don and Robin Pyle
Best Import:
Sponsored by Volz Bros Automotive
Won by Gil Salazar and Sally Jenkins
Best Antique:
Sponsored by Gold Miners Inn
Won by Aaron Johnson
Best Wheels and Rims:
Sponsored by Mill Street Clothing
Won by Tim Kerrigan
Best Fat Fender:
Sponsored in memory of Tom Cota
Won by David Orlandi
Best Modified:
Sponsored by Grass Valley Downtown Association
Won by Russ Wright
Best Ford:
Sponsored by Foothill Mercantile
Won by Gary Blum
Best 50's:
Sponsored by Tofanelli's Bistro
Won by David Stipp
Best Chevy:
Sponsored by Alpine Storage
Won by Royce Pettigrew
Best Muscle Car:
Sponsored by Stucki Jewelers
Won by Larry Kay
Peoples Choice
Sponsored by Riebes Auto Parts
Won by John Klein
Best of Show
Sponsored by Grass Valley Downtown Association
Won by Vernon and Marilyn Pyle
