‘Phantoms of the Holbrooke’ — New film highlights hauntings at Holbrooke Hotel

While Grass Valley's historic Holbrooke Hotel has long had a local reputation for being haunted, its ghostly inhabitants may likely become celebrities of a sort with the premier of the docudrama, "Phantoms of the Holbrooke," at the upcoming Sacramento International Film Festival on Saturday.

The Holbrooke Hotel, built in 1862 and now considered a California State Landmark, has hosted presidents of the United States and such notables as Mark Twain. However, it is the 1927 stay of 46-year-old Cornish miner, Jack Martin, which takes center stage in "Phantoms of the Holbrooke."

The film weaves together dramatizations of true accounts of ghostly encounters with Martin's tragic ending. "Phantoms of the Holbrooke" not only shines light on the hotel's history, but breathes new life into the ghostly figures … exploring why they may be there in the first place.

"Phantoms of the Holbrooke" is directed by the award-winning filmmaker and composer Dan Heflin and is written and narrated by Grass Valley actor and ghost tour guide Mark Lyon.

"I believe that the Holbrooke may well be the most haunted hotel in the entire world," Lyon said. "I have been collecting and investigating haunted sites throughout the world for almost my entire life and I have never encountered a hotel with anything close to the number of distinctly independent ghosts as have been reported at the Holbrooke. To be able to present their stories within a film has been the culmination of a long-anticipated dream.

"We were extremely fortunate to have assembled a talented cast comprised of actors, both local and professional, led by Marion Jeffery as a guardian spirit and David Briggs as Jack Martin. A fine cast combined with Dan Heflin's stylish direction and an appropriately haunting musical score has resulted in a film which far exceeds anything I could have ever asked for."

"Phantoms of the Holbrooke" will premier at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Delta King Theatre as a part of the Sacramento International Film Festival. The public is invited to attend.

For details, visit http://californiafilm.net/events/norcal-all-stars-part-4.