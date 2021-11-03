‘Persephone’s Tale’ showing at the Nevada Theatre
House of Fates, a small theater production company in Nevada County, will be presenting their play, “Persephone’s Tale,” at the Nevada Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The story is of the Greek goddess Persephone and her journey to the underworld.
It’s funny, witty and very entertaining. The Nevada Theatre is located at 401 Broad St, Nevada City.
Tickets are $25 and are available through http://www.nevadatheatre.com or on eventbrite.
