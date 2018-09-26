Peaking into Ancient China: Chinese Warriors of Peking to perform two shows in Nevada City

TICKETS: Member: $32 evening; $22 matinee. General: $37 evening, $27 matinee. Student: $17 evening, $10 matinee. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384. The Center is undergoing renovation. Box Office is at The Plaza: 998 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley. Tickets also available at BriarPatch Food Coop — 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

An extravaganza of juggling, acrobatics, weapons handling, and live stage combat comes to the Don Baggett Theater when The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series brings the Chinese Warriors of Peking to Grass Valley for two shows on Tuesday, Oct. 2, according to a release.

Filled with high-intensity martial arts and breath-taking acrobatics, Chinese Warriors of Peking is a new production set during the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644) that tells the tale of two rival martial arts disciplines competing in the ancient Chinese capital of Peking. Under the direction of Qui Jian, it provides a culturally enriching experience.

The company of the Chinese Warriors of Peking was founded in 1958 as a group of Chinese acrobats and martial artists. The Chinese Warriors of Peking have been on international tours for the past two decades.

In 2016, the company's performance of Pagoda of Bowls was selected by the American UniverSoul Circus to tour the United States with the circus for more than ten months. The company's Slack Wire performers were picked by Cirque du Soleil and have toured with the company around the world.

In July 2005, its Bicycle and Slack-wire performance won first place, Ring Diving and Spinning Plates routine won second place and Diabolo and Feet Juggling won third place at the third Shandong Provincial Acrobatics and Magic Competition.

In 2010, at the fourth Shandong Provincial Acrobatics and Magic Competition, the company's Bicycle routine won first place and the Diabolo and Swinging Poles routine won second place.

In 2012, at the fifth Shandong Provincial Acrobatics and Magic Competition, the troupe's Stacking Chairs and Swinging Poles routine won first place.

Most recently, the troupe's Spinning Plates routine won second place at the sixth Shandong Provincial acrobatics and Magic Competition in July 2016.

Source: The Center for the Arts