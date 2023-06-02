On Sunday, June 4, Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley will hold its third annual art show and auction from 3 to 6:30 p.m. This year music will be added to present the Arts@Peace Art & Music Festival — and not just any music, but lively ragtime music for a rollicking good time. Walt Strony, Artistic Director for Arts@Peace, the non-profit sponsoring the show, has put together an exciting line-up featuring several local musicians.

Special guest performer Jared DiBartolomeo is a full time civil engineer and project manager by day. By night his true passion is ragtime and 1930s novelty piano music, with songs from sheet music, records, and piano rolls. In addition to performing, he has transferred thousands of piano rolls to MIDI format so that people around the world can hear and enjoy this genre of music.