On Sunday, June 4, Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley will hold its third annual art show and auction from 3 to 6:30 p.m. This year music will be added to present the Arts@Peace Art & Music Festival — and not just any music, but lively ragtime music for a rollicking good time. Walt Strony, Artistic Director for Arts@Peace, the non-profit sponsoring the show, has put together an exciting line-up featuring several local musicians.
Special guest performer Jared DiBartolomeo is a full time civil engineer and project manager by day. By night his true passion is ragtime and 1930s novelty piano music, with songs from sheet music, records, and piano rolls. In addition to performing, he has transferred thousands of piano rolls to MIDI format so that people around the world can hear and enjoy this genre of music.
Also featured are Bob Duggan and Pat Dutro, who will offer banjo and guitar interpretations of the music of the ragtime era. Duggan has performed in Northern California for over 50 years and was a fixture at the original Shakey’s Pizza Parlor on J Street in Sacramento. Dutro has an extensive background playing with Dixieland bands in the Bay Area and many cruise ship tours. He recently moved to Grass Valley, where he stays in practice performing with Bob.
And what Peace Lutheran concert would be complete without Thom Greathouse at the piano, this time tinkling the keys with ragtime in his true entertainer style. Greathouse is currently the Music Director at Emmanuel Episcopal, but he came to the Grass Valley area with career highlights such as an accompanist for the Miss America Pageant and a popular Las Vegas performer.
Finally, but certainly not last in talent, Walt Strony will delight with ragtime on the Peace pipe organ. Now the organist and Artistic Director at Peace Lutheran Church, Strony has played the most famous organs around the world and continues to play concerts around the states. He holds the only two time “Organist of the Year” title from the American Theater Organ Society and regularly brings this community “Silent Movies with Walt Strony.”
This fun concert will be accompanied by a stellar art show featuring local artists whose art will be available for purchase at the silent auction and reception following the concert. The art displayed will include the various mediums of paintings, photos, pottery/ceramics, sculpture, weaving and quilting. Guests can view the artwork from 3 to 4 p.m. while enjoying beautiful harp music performed by harpist Lauren Sharkey, creating the perfect ambience for viewing artwork.
Immediately following the concert, the silent auction of the previewed artwork will be held. Lively bidding, together with a wine and cheese reception will round out the afternoon. The attendance for the entire event will be free, with donations to Arts@Peace gratefully accepted.