Peace Lutheran Church screens silent film ‘Seven Chances’ Sunday

Peace Lutheran Church invites community members to enjoy the silent film “Seven Chances”, starring and directed by the famous silent film star Buster Keaton, on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a press release.

Walt Strony will be accompanying the film on the theater organ in the style of 100 years ago, the release states. This 1925 comedy will be shown at 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church on 828 W. Main Street — just up the hill from Historic Downtown Grass Valley. There is no charge for the event; however, donations to the Arts@Peace fund will be welcomed, the release states. A wine and cheese reception will follow the film showing.

“’Seven Chances’ is a funny story of a young law partner of a firm teetering on financial ruin who finds out that he can inherit $7,000,000 if he marries by 7 p.m. on his 27th birthday — which he hears on his 27th birthday,” the release states. “His hilarious search for a same-day bride after his sweetheart turns him down includes a now-famous avalanche scene.”

The film was based on a 1916 play of the same name by Roi Cooper Megrue and features early Technicolor in some parts.

Silent Movies With Walt Strony Presents have drawn audiences from all over and are especially loved locally, the release states. With Walt at the organ you experience a silent film just as it was enjoyed in its heyday, complete with sound effects and period music, according to the release.

“My original score is in the style of what would have been done originally,” Strony said. “The idea is to create a musical background that helps the actors emote from the screen, without the music attracting to itself.”

Strony is an inductee into the American Theater Organ Society Hall of Fame and is the only living two-time winner of the ATOS Organist of the Year Award, the release states. Beginning his public career at 18, he has performed worldwide in venues ranging from early days in pizza parlors to famous international music halls, according to the release.

“Nevada County is very lucky to have attracted him,” the release states. “He will be playing on Peace’s new Allen RLX-66 organ, which Walt helped to design, purchase and install.“

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and masks will be required, the release states. This event is presented by non-profit Arts@Peace which offers high-quality, free cultural events to Western Nevada County, according to the release.

For more information visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call (530) 273-9631.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church