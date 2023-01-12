Travers Clifford has been playing music since he was big enough to hold an instrument. The son of the legendary folk singer, Dakota Sid, Travers played with his father throughout his life, until Sid’s passing earlier this year. After a lifetime of playing in the background, he is ready to take the spotlight with his new band – named in homage to his famous dad – Dakota Kid Posse. Enjoy an evening of tunes made famous by Dakota Sid as well as new music at Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley this Friday, January 13.
Wild Eye Pub Owner, Beth Moore is looking forward to it.
“He’s being so intentional, and honoring of his papa, who he misses so much,” she said. “His ‘phoenix rising’ band-building effort is dear to watch.”
Clifford has played at Wild Eye Pub a number of times before with his dad in the pre-COVID times, and more recently, with Cousin Cricket and Bob Woods, and others.
Travers said after his dad passed, he realized if he wanted to continue playing, it was on him.
“I spent my entire life playing music with my dad, backing him up,” he said. “I’ve played in 38 states in the United States with my father. When he passed away this year (in April), I realized if I wanted to continue being in the music business, that I needed to kind of do my own thing.”
Travers made the decision to “step up my game,” he said.
“That’s pretty much what I’ve done. I started a new band. I’ve got a really good group going.”
Dakota Sid moved to Nevada County in the 1970’s and raised his son locally. Travers said he will be playing his dad’s songs along with his own creations.
“My dad was really a folk singer and song writer,” he said. “He wrote all his own material. I grew up playing hundreds of Dakota Sid songs, he wrote thousands of songs throughout his career. So, I grew up with that music and I really continue that same music tradition of folk, country roots, folk music.”
“My new band is a little bit more progressive and modern in a way, but we still sing a lot of the same material,” he continued. “We do about 30 percent of my dad’s songs.”
Travers explained his band will also perform songs his dad wrote, but never produced.
“There are a lot of songs that my dad never produced and actually put out in public. I have been taking those songs and making arrangements for them and doing them with my new group. So, there’s a lot of material that people will hear that are my dad’s songs that they have never heard before.”
As the son of a legendary musician, Travers is working on carving out his own place in the music business while honoring the legacy of his father’s genre.
“I’m trying to pave my own new ground here but at the same time I do try really hard to carry on that style of music,” he said. “There are not a lot of people my age still playing that genre. A lot of the younger kids these days don’t really know much about old country music and old folk music. They don’t know Arlo Guthrie or Bob Dylan, so I try to carry that kind of message in my music and encourage the younger generation to listen to this music to understand where it came from and what it is and try to keep this music alive.”
The folk genre was a bit of a rebellion in the 1960s, a full decade before Travers was born, but it is the music he grew up with. He began playing mandolin by age six, because it was small enough for him to hold and guitar a couple of years later. By age 11 or12, he was playing on the road with his father.
Travers spent most of his life as a backup mandolin player, guitar player and harmony singer. Stepping up into the spotlight is new but he is excited to grow and develop as a musician.
“It’s important for this music to stay alive because it is kind of the history of this country and the history of music in America,” he said. “Folk music is one of the only kinds of music born in America. For me I am honored to have been raised in a family where I brought up around music and learned those traditions. I feel obligated in my career to carry those things on to the next generation.”
The Dakota Kid Posse is comprised of Nichole Atrina Da Luz on keyboard and harmony, Manny Servants on harmonica, Eric Bennet plays the drums, Lauren Avery on bass guitar and Travers Clifford taking on lead vocals and electric guitar.
Travers is also guitar instructor who hopes to work primarily in music.
“I like playing. It’s what I do for a living. Since my dad passed, I really switched gears. It’s’ always been what is in my heart. I came back to the roots I have grown up with.”
Travers credits his father with his ability to engage with the audience and to use his voice and instrument to tell a story.
“My main instrument isn’t my guitar but my vocals and what we have to say,” he said. We use the guitar to express what we have to say through music. Music is more about putting out a message through song.”
“I believe in my heart that the reason musicians play music is because they have something they want to express in the world and the music is just a way for them to sing out and draw people in to share good wisdom,” he said.
The band debuts in Grass Valley at Wild Eye Pub Friday night. Michael Fitzpatrick, who is on tour out of Colorado, will open. The music begins at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are recommended at www.wildeyepub.com
KNOW & GO WHO: Travers Clifford and the Dakota Kid Posse WHERE: Wild Eye Pub 535 Mill St., Grass Valley WHEN: Friday, January 13, 6 to 9:30 p.m. HOW: $10 cover. Advance tickets at wildeyepub.com or at the door if not sold out. {related_content_uuid}85f8bdba-a94c-4acb-9393-ca4e424e6d75{/related_content_uuid}
On the Cover “I spent my entire life playing music with my dad, backing him up,” Travers Clifford said. “I’ve played in 38 states in the United States with my father. When he passed away this year (in April), I realized if I wanted to continue being in the music business, that I needed to kind of do my own thing.” {related_content_uuid}a4e63cf1-7086-4c78-98dc-b44fe8ceb953{/related_content_uuid}