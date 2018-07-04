Pattern, texture & color showcased at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in Nevada City

A new show of contemporary art forms reflecting patterns, texture and color will be featured at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in Nevada City for the month of July. The show will open at the gallery during Nevada City's First Friday Artwalk from 5-9 p.m. Friday, with music by Induction.

Featured works include that of San Francisco artist Bob Armstrong, and ceramic pieces by Linda Savitz of Nevada City and Dana-Bilello-Barrow from Foresthill. LeeAnn Brook will also showcase her newest paintings of Hirschman's Pond.

The show runs for the month of July in the gallery's new location at 231 Broad Street in downtown Nevada City, open from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

A fine artist in San Francisco for over 30 years, Bob Armstrong has focused on a distinctive style of painting that reflects a graphic interpretation of botanical forms found in nature. Drawing graceful silhouetted shapes of plants, seeds and patterns of nature onto cradled wood panels, Armstrong then carves out the forms and enhances them with graphite. The background color of each painting, inspired by the particular plant that is featured, is treated with subtle variations of elegant simplicity.

Linda Savitz has been a working artist for over 40 years, studying photography, design and ceramics at Long Beach State in the mid-70s. After college she traveled throughout Southeast Asia, India and Europe, "painting on any walls and canvas available to me and capturing life through the lens of the camera."

This particular show displays her newest ceramic pieces including elegantly designed porcelain bowls, cups and platters reflecting a modern aesthetic deeply rooted in her spiritual practice, where she said, "If I am out of balance so is the clay. The clay is a reflection of the present moment in all its depth."

Hand-brushed patterns of glaze gracefully complement the elegantly sculpted forms, allowing the eye to settle into the simplicity of Savitz' designs.

Ceramicist Dana Bilello-Barrow will show her newest saggar-fired ceramics in this month's show. A featured artist at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art for the past two years, her work highlights unusual colors and patterns from the firing method she uses in her contemporary vessels. An accomplished award-winning ceramicist, Bilello-Barrow is known for "pushing the envelope" with the elegant forms and textures in her work.

Gallery owner LeeAnn Brook will also showcase her newest large format mixed media paintings. Reflecting a contemporary interpretation of the natural world, they are inspired by local ponds, rivers, forests and vistas, and include her signature textures, color palette as well as collage applications of unusual materials. She is a five-time award winner in the California State Fair and a four-time winner in the nationally recognized Wild & Scenic Film Festival's juried art competition, including Best Of 2D in 2018.

The gallery features art from local and regional artists including paintings, printmaking, sculpted wood vessels, ceramics, textiles, handmade lamps, handcrafted furniture and sculpture in a curated setting with Japanese antiques. LeeAnn Brook Fine Art is located at 231 Broad St. in Nevada City, open daily from 12-5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays open at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/gallery.

Source: LeeAnn Brook Fine Art.