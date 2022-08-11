Passion for painting and teaching: Artist Denise Wey highlighted during Second Saturday Spotlight

The Art Works Gallery's Second Saturday Spotlight is shining on Denise Wey, a painter, teaching-artist and long-term resident of Nevada County.

Our Second Saturday Spotlight is shining on Denise Wey, a painter, teaching-artist and long-term resident of Nevada County. Her vibrant, large-format contemporary paintings of the Yuba River grace many homes in the county and beyond. Wey was awarded The Union’s 2021 “Best Visual Artist of Nevada County” and was recently honored to have her “Poppies On The Yuba” painting chosen to represent Nevada County on our local buses.

Wey has a passion not only for painting, but also for teaching. Generations of children have blossomed as artists under her loving and enthusiastic guidance, and some have gone on to become professional artists, themselves. Many adults have been introduced to the joy of painting and drawing in Wey’s classes. She continues to teach classes in person and live online in Zoom. Find these classes at http://www.denisewey.com .

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, sculptures and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years.

