Passion for painting and teaching: Artist Denise Wey highlighted during Second Saturday Spotlight
Our Second Saturday Spotlight is shining on Denise Wey, a painter, teaching-artist and long-term resident of Nevada County. Her vibrant, large-format contemporary paintings of the Yuba River grace many homes in the county and beyond. Wey was awarded The Union’s 2021 “Best Visual Artist of Nevada County” and was recently honored to have her “Poppies On The Yuba” painting chosen to represent Nevada County on our local buses.
Wey has a passion not only for painting, but also for teaching. Generations of children have blossomed as artists under her loving and enthusiastic guidance, and some have gone on to become professional artists, themselves. Many adults have been introduced to the joy of painting and drawing in Wey’s classes. She continues to teach classes in person and live online in Zoom. Find these classes at http://www.denisewey.com.
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, sculptures and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week: Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find us at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/
Source: Art Works Gallery
WHO: Denise Wey, Painter
WHAT: 2nd SATURDAY SPOTLIGHT
WHERE: 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 13, 1 to 4 p.m.
CONTACT: http://www.denisewey.com
Truth or Dare Productions’ Reel Burlesque pays tribute to ‘favorite’ movies
Get ready for a night at the movies with Truth or Dare Productions’ Reel Burlesque at the Nevada Theatre. Join us Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. for burlesque tributes to our favorite movies. We’ll be…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.