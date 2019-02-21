Palestine-Israel Working Group screen ‘The Lobby’ in Nevada City

WHAT: The Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County presents one episode of the four-part leaked documentary, “The Lobby,” WHERE: Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City

Israel's Director General of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy is Brigadier General Sima Vaknin-Gil.

She has been leading Israel's $27 million effort to fight the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign since 2016. The Ministry of Stragetic Affairs collaborates with Shin Bet, Israel's domestic secret police and Mossad, its overseas intelligence agency.

The Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County will present one episode of the four-part leaked documentary, "The Lobby," 2018. This documentary was produced by the Al Jazeera news agency, but blocked from release by the government of Qatar under pressure from the Israeli government.

An underground Al Jazeera reporter exposes the collaboration of the Ministry of Stragetic Affairs with a network of pro-Israel advocacy groups in the United States, funded by the ministry, wealthy individuals, and donor organizations. "The Lobby" shows how this network discredits the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and other Palestinian human rights organizations and defames supporters through social and mainstream media. On college campuses they target Students for Justice in Palestine and professors that support them. The Israel lobby studiously avoids mention of Israeli apartheid practices, the brutal occupation, the ongoing destruction of Palestinian homes, and expulsion of Palestinians to create ever expanding Jewish only settlements. Join us for a discussion following the film.

Free refreshments will be provided.