Paintings, landscape photographs on display at Flour Garden Bakery
Painter Susan Jakubik and landscape photographer Henry Goodman are exhibiting their work at Flour Garden Bakery, 999 Sutton Way, Grass Valley from Dec. 2 through Jan. 30. The bakery is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Susan’s paintings are inspired by nature, her lifelong love of birds, and the objects and events in her everyday life. She works in a variety of mediums, preferring to draw and paint from life.
Photography and wilderness have been a passion for Henry for over 50 years. Henry’s photographs focus on our local treasure, the Yuba River, featuring waterfalls, wildflowers, and sunsets. The exhibit also includes photos from New England in the fall and Table Mountain.
For more information, contact henrygoodman@hotmail.com.
