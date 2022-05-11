Painter featured during Second Saturday Spotlight

Nevada City artist Susan Lobb Porter calls herself an equal opportunity mark maker. She rarely sticks with one medium as she works on any given piece. What begins as a blank canvas or wood panel quickly becomes a series of layers, most of which will be painted over as the work proceeds. Those early layers might not be visible but they add weight, depth and richness to the finished piece.

The final layers may appear to be oil and cold wax but a closer look might reveal graphite or charcoal or colored pencil, not to mention plaster, acrylic or collage. Because of this, Porter now categorizes most of her work as Mixed Media. Unless it isn’t.

Porter’s abstract paintings are influenced by what she calls “the everyday ordinary.” She draws inspiration from the colors and textures she encounters while walking through town or hiking along the trails. In this demonstration she’ll share her process from photo to sketch to painting.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday until 5 p.m. The gallery is following CDC guidelines to keep staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find the gallery at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

For those who want to dive deeper, Porter will be teaching this process in her newest class beginning next month, WALKABOUT: From inspiration to Abstraction. More information about this class and other workshops can be found at http://www.slporter.com .

KNOW & GO WHO: Susan Lobb-Porter, Abstract Artist, http://www.slporter.com WHAT: Demonstrating her painting technique WHEN: Saturday, May 14, from noon to 3 p.m. WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley

