Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of creativity and relaxation at Gold Vibe! Our Paint & Sip event is the perfect opportunity to unleash your inner artist while enjoying a sip of your favorite drink. On Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 1 p.m., we will gather at Gold Vibe Kombuchary in Grass Valley, CA. Indulge in the enchanting beauty of the desert as we guide you through creating a stunning golden desert scene. No prior painting experience is required—our talented instructors will provide step-by-step instructions to help you bring your masterpiece to life. Whether you’re a seasoned painter or a beginner, this event promises a fun and relaxed atmosphere for everyone. Bring your friends, family, or come solo—it’s an excellent opportunity to meet new people and try something new. We’ll provide all the necessary painting supplies, including canvases, brushes, and paints as well as your drink of choice (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). Just bring your creativity and a positive attitude!
