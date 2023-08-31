“Paint and Clay”, a multi-media group art exhibition at Seven Stars Gallery 210 Spring Street, Nevada City, will be the month of September. The gallery is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be an artists’ opening reception on Friday, September 8 from 6 – 9 p.m.
Exhibiting artists include: Penny St. Claire—functional and sculptural ceramics, George Schroder—decorative ceramics and narrative watercolor paintings, Jean Potts—functional and sculptural ceramics, Dominica Mottarella—underglaze painted functional ceramics and sculpture, Victor Mottarella—narrative watercolor paintings, and Jennifer Rain Crosby—landscape oil paintings, narrative mixed media, prints, and cards.