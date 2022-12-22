Packed house: OLLI Orchestra musicians perform for large crowd
OLLI Orchestra musicians performed for a full house on Dec. 4 during their concert “Melody Takes Flight,” said Britta Tigan, a “Friend of OLLI Orchestra.”
“We had to find empty seats for a few stragglers,” she wrote in an email to Prospector.
The classical music concert was “all about the birds,” according to a press release.
“Although the concert was free, it’s classical music without prestige,” Tigan wrote in the email.
Songs included “Lark Ascending” by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, “Symphony No. 83 in G minor” by Franz Joseph Haydn (also known as “The Hen”), and “Chicken Reel” by Leroy Anderson.
