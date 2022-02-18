Organists to hold ‘duel’ at Peace Lutheran Church

Two keyboard stars will face each other in a duel – on two organs – at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Peace Lutheran Church, near downtown Grass Valley. Back by popular demand after being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, “Dueling Organs” will offer the first public performance on the church’s new organ.

Walt Strony and Thom Greathouse will be performing on the pioneering new Allen organ, featuring the latest musical technology, and on Strony’s personal instrument, a Walt Strony Signature Series organ also by the Allen Organ Co. of Pennsylvania. The concert will include a large variety of music ranging from the classics to Broadway hits. Strony and Greathouse will rattle the walls with music from Gustav Holst’s The Planets and Eugène Gigout’s Grand Choir Dialogue, performed on the two organs. They will also include a special tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, and each will play solos.

Joining them will be local vocalists Anne Vaaler, Eric Howe and Judy Kenney. And, Strony suggested, “There may also be surprises!”

Strony is organist at Peace Lutheran and Greathouse is organist/choir director at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley. Both have had illustrious careers performing around the country, and they are happy to call Grass Valley home.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., and a wine and cheese reception will follow the concert. Please bring proof of your COVID-19 vaccination and booster, as well as photo ID. Masks are mandatory.

The concert is free; however donations to bring even more music to Peace are always appreciated.

For more information, visit ww.PeaceLutheranGV.org or contact the office at 530-273-9631.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church