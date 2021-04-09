Orchestral favorites from InConcert Sierra

The concert may be viewed online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org or the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel. All of the InConcert Sierra virtual concerts are free of charge during this 2020-21 season.

Imagine a concert that has all your favorite movements from great orchestral works, such as stirring selections from Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty Waltz, Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain and Ravel’s Pavane for a Dead Princess. On Sunday, April 18, the InConcert Sierra Orchestra will present a virtual concert of absolute gems.

For years, Conductor Ken Hardin has asked audience members for selected movements from their favorite orchestral works. This virtual concert was presented in September 2018 and was a hit with the audience. “These pieces are beautiful and timeless. While they are widely favored gems, many of the works are rarely programmed,” said Hardin. “This concert program is definitely a crowd pleaser. It includes three movements from one of my favorites, Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, also requested by concertmaster Richard Altenbach. We just had to get one in for us, too.”

Concert-goer Joanne Hanbeck said of this performance, “The concert was wonderful! Just when I whispered to my husband, ‘that was my favorite piece’, I had to change my mind because I loved every piece.”

Marion Culhane said, “The concert was truly extraordinary. I loved every minute of it!”

Other movements on the program include Arriaga’s “Overture: Los Esclavos Felices,” Handel’s “Overture to Music for the Royal Fireworks,” Dvořák’s “Slavonic Dances, Op. 46 #2 & 3,” and Walton’s “Crown Imperial March.”

The 46-member orchestra is comprised of local and regional high-caliber professional musicians.

The concert may be viewed online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org or the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel. All of the InConcert Sierra virtual concerts are free of charge during this 2020-21 season.

There will be a ZOOM after-concert party with conversation about the music. Reservations for the post-concert party are available on the concert’s webpage at http://www.inconcertsierra.org . There is no fee for either concert viewing or post-concert party attendance.

InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County nonprofit classical music organization that originated in 1946. Its mission is to present exceptional, world-class classical and choral performances that inspire and enhance our cultural life, and to provide robust educational opportunities for youth and adults.

For more information, please call 530-273-3990, or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org .

Source: InConcert Sierra