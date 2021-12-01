Opera and ballet return to the cinemas!

It is very exciting that the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD, as well as the Bolshoi Ballet, will be returning to our local big screens in December! After the hiatus in performance by both the Metropolitan Opera and the Bolshoi Ballet because of the pandemic, finally live performance is back! And our community will benefit when Sierra Theaters brings these extraordinary performances to its Grass Valley screens.

Sierra Theaters is pleased to present the first of a number of Metropolitan Opera Live in HD performances this 2021-2022 season, beginning with “Eurydice” on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 9:55 a.m. at the Del Oro Theater. This opera is by rising American composer Matthew Aucoin, who brings a captivating new take on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus to the Met. Featuring a libretto by MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Sarah Ruhl, the opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts an immersive new staging.

Then at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Sutton Cinemas, “The Nutcracker,” the story of the adventures of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince, bolstered by the exceptional score by Tchaikovsky, will be brought to life by the legendary Bolshoi Ballet dancers. Viewing their fabulous dancing on the big screen is a pinnacle of ballet enjoyment.

Information about subsequent Metropolitan Opera Live in HD and Bolshoi Ballet performances will be sent in emails from Sierra Theaters, as well as noticed in The Union and other news sources. Go to http://www.sierratheaters.com to sign up for Sierra Theaters’ email list so you won’t miss future information about a single magical opera or ballet.