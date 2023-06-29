Known for her strong vibrant colors, magnified perspectives of nature’s botanicals, birds, and bugs Wendy Spratt returns to the gallery at Nevada City Winery delving into new territories of exploration and discovery.
Spratt has shown she is more than capable of a wide range of techniques and styles. With this show, viewers will be treated to a smorgasbord of approaches and themes.
In “Stepping Outside”, she reveals new directions, and unlocks and opens doors that lead us through her transition, adding a whole new feel to her work. As well, her range of subjects reflect that transition.
This is a dynamic and diverse show, each piece holds an artist’s love for exploration. Spratt is “Stepping Outside” the box. She says, “I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone. Smaller canvases have replaced my usually larger ones, moodier hues painted over bright bold colors, more space between the viewer and the viewed, not the close-up, in your face, subject matter I’m more familiar with.”
An Opening Reception will be held on Friday, June 30 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Live music performed by Tom MacDonald and Tony Unger. Each coming from different backgrounds with their own unique styles, but together blending a creative & rich sound they like to describe as perforated pop with a flamenco jazz twist.
The winery will be part of the Nevada City Art Walk, Friday, July 7, 6–9 p.m., Meet the Artist, 6–8 p.m.