Open Studios call to artists

Grass Valley artist Valerie Messervy Birkhoff sits with visitors and her dog in her garage and artist space during a previous Open Studios and Art Tour in western Nevada County.

Union file photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: Call to Artists – Open Studios Tour WHEN: Accepting artist applications through April 16 WHERE: Nevada County INFO: http://www.openstudiostour.org or call 530-274-8384

The Center for the Arts is now accepting applications from artists interested in participating in this year’s Open Studios Tour. Sculptors, printmakers, photographers, painters, jewelers, illustrators, woodworkers, designers and other artists are invited to apply. The 26th Annual Open Studios Tour of Nevada County West will be held on the second and third weekends of October 2021 and will again be a combination of virtual and in-person tours.

We realize that these are difficult times and everyone’s health and safety are of the utmost importance. With that in mind, all artists who elect to open their studios for the in-person tour will be instructed to follow all health and safety guidelines mandated at the time of the tour. In addition, artists may elect to open their studios by appointment only or to produce a virtual tour in lieu of in-person visits.

Throughout this time of COVID-19, The Center’s Granucci Gallery has offered refuge and art amid the chaos by providing online tours for art lovers and a professionally designed gallery for artists to present their work in a retail space. The Open Studios Tour is a wonderful opportunity for the public to meet artists, whether in-person or online, to view new pieces and works in process, watch live demonstrations, learn about artistic processes from conception to completion, and buy original art in a wide range of mediums and methods. Beyond an art sale, Open Studios is a chance to experience first-hand how, where, and why art is created.

Acrylic, mixed media, and oil painting artist Katie Wolff adjusts her paintings on display inside of her home and artist studio that was opened to the public during a previous Open Studios and Art Tour of western Nevada County.

Union file photo

Open Studios is presented by The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley in partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council, Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District and Grass Valley Courtyard Suites. The Center believes that collaboration is the key to greater strength and economic stability for our community. The Center remains committed to building Nevada County as a destination for the arts and improving the local quality of life through a rich arts scene.

Being a part of the Open Studios Tour provides many benefits for artists, including visibility in the community. All participants will be featured in the printed tour guide, on the official Google Map, and on the tour’s website: openstudiostour.org. Additional benefits include social media features and marketing assets for the artists to share with their networks. Artists who submit virtual video tours will also be featured online, including the Open Studios YouTube channel and relevant playlists.

Artists may apply to participate in the 26th Annual Open Studios Tour of Nevada County West by visiting openstudiostour.org to learn more and to complete the online application. Applications are due by April 16. For more information, please contact Tour Manager, Brynn Farwell at openstudios@thecenterforthearts.org.

Source: The Center for the Arts