Open Spaces & Wild Places: A Celebration of Land — Bear Yuba Land Trust announces tickets on sale for annual farm dinner and benefit

Bear Yuba Land Trust on the Autumn Equinox is hosting a local farm dinner under the oaks and among the rolling hills of 760 permanently protected acres of Nevada County's pristine agricultural land known as Linden Lea Ranch.

Tickets are on sale now for Open Spaces and Wild Places: A Celebration of Land, an event set to take place from 4 p.m. to dusk Saturday, Sept. 22, at Linden Lea Ranch, home of Bill and Anna Trabucco where rancher Jim Gates bases his cattle operation, Nevada County Free Range Beef.

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization that has protected more than 15,000 acres of critical farmland, forestland and riparian areas from development within the Bear and Yuba River watersheds of the Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills.

"We're grateful that Bill and Anna Trabucco have once again opened up their home at Linden Lea Ranch so that the public may experience such breathtaking natural and working lands. These and the surrounding oak woodlands support the most biodiversity of any ecosystem in California," said Erika Seward, BYLT co-executive director.

"It's going to be a magical evening with friends old and new, in celebration of our collaborative efforts to preserve significant landscapes and the exciting work that lies ahead," said Seward.

Funding generated from ticket and auction sales supports sustained land conservation to protect the viability of local agriculture and the area's rural quality-of-life. In addition, funding will support continued partnerships with the cities and willing landowners to enhance local recreation and expand access to nature for all.

What to expect

Guests will arrive for a one hour social with live music, chef's choice passed appetizers, a silent auction featuring goods for everyone's tastes including: health and wellness, art and entertainment, outdoor adventures and travel, home and auto, local restaurants and boutiques, and more.

Chef Emily Scott-Arbaugh from Emily's Catering will prepare a multi-course gourmet farm-to-fork dinner using the finest ingredients from regional farms and ranches.

The meal will be elegantly served rustic and family style on long tables with a sunset view and local wine flowing, with a menu that includes: garden salad; blistered summer beans and peppers; green rice with corn, tomatoes and pine nuts; pan seared salmon with blistered cherry tomatoes and basil; Nevada County Free Range Beef flank steak grilled and served with charred lemon and rosemary chermoula.

As always, a much anticipated live auction will feature one-of-a-kind items sure to please a conservation-minded crowd who enjoy the excitement of out-bidding their neighbors, all in the name of an important cause.

This year's Fund-a-Need pledges will support healthy lands forever with the continued development of BYLT's year-round Encounter Nature youth conservationist program that provides citizen science and naturalist education to children and families.

Tickets are $100 for Members and $125 for Not-Yet-Members.

About Bear Yuba Land Trust

Founded in 1990, BYLT is a private, non-profit, membership-supported group promoting voluntary conservation of the region's natural, historical and agricultural resources in the Bear and Yuba watersheds of the Sierra Nevada mountain range and foothills. BYLT is on track to double its conservation footprint from 15,000 to 30,000 acres in the next five years as well as expand and enhance Nevada County's trail system.

BYLT saves land, builds trails and offers programs to get people outdoors to encounter nature — today, tomorrow and forever. Learn more, become a member and purchase tickets at BYLT.org.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust.