Onyx Downtown presents holiday film series

The Onyx Downtown is screening its team’s favorite holiday films. Here’s the holiday line-up for the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre:

All films are Sundays at 7 p.m. — all ages (parental guidance suggested).

December 4 — Die Hard

A classic drama between bad and good with Bruce Willis in his signature Die Hard role as heroic NYPD cop, John MacClane, caught in an evil plot as he visits Los Angeles for the holidays. Memorable roles from Willis and Alan Rickman with a great supporting cast. If you have never seen this classic on a big screen, here’s your chance for a holiday action flick fix.

1988, 2 hrs 11 minutes

Rated R

December 11 — Jingle Bell Rocks!

Director Mitchell Kezin delves into the minds of some of the world’s most legendary Christmas music fanatics and hits the road to hang with his holiday heroes for this documentary with great appearances from hip hop legend Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons of RUN-D.M.C., The Flaming Lips’ frontman Wayne Coyne, filmmaker John Waters, bebopper Bob Dorough, L.A. DJ and musicologist Dr. Demento, and Calypso legend The Mighty Sparrow. In his search for the twelve best, underappreciated Christmas songs ever recorded, Kezin both asks and answers the question, “Why, when Christmas rolls around, are we still stuck cozying up with Bing Crosby under a blanket of snow?”

2014, 94 minutes

Not rated

December 18 — The Muppet Christmas Carol

A retelling of the classic Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, miser extraordinaire. He is held accountable for his dastardly ways during night-time visitations by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Kermit is pitch-perfect as Bob Cratchit, Michael Caine plays stingy Ebenezer Scrooge. Muppets, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fonzie Bear and Sam the Eagle infuse this traditional Dickens’ tale with lighthearted whimsy.

1992, 1 hr, 25 minutes

Rated G

(No film 12/25)

January 1 — Won’t You Be My Neighbor

For more than thirty years Fred Rogers (1928-2003), host, producer, writer and pianist, accompanied by his puppets and his many friends, spoke directly to young children about some of life’s most important issues on his television show “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.” This award-winning biographical documentary takes a look at the early years and the evolution of the show as well as the gentle man who created it. “The greatest thing that we can do is to help somebody know that they’re loved and capable of loving.” — Fred Rogers

2018, 1 hr 34 minutes

Rated PG-13

Get tickets at theonyxtheatre.com. The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre is an all ages theatre, located at 401 Broad Street in Nevada City.