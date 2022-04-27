One of These Nights to re-create sounds of the Eagles at The Center for the Arts

Starbright Entertainment is pleased to present One of These Nights, a tribute to The Eagles, at The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater on Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

The early 70s. A dark desert highway. The famous Hotel California, which according to the legend is the place “you can never leave.” Of course, you will never want to leave as the familiar chart-topping music of The Eagles fills the room with the songs loved by generations for more than 40 years. Inside the Hotel California you will find the Tequila Sunrise Ballroom where a six piece band performs to perfection. You will find all of the Eagles greatest hits, from “Take It Easy” to “Get Over it.” The male vocalist will “Take You To The Limit,” with his dynamic version of “Witchy Woman” and “Heartache Tonight.”

With five number one singles and four number one albums, The Eagles were among the most successful recording artists of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th Century, two of those albums, “Eagles: Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” and “Hotel California,” ranked among the ten best-selling albums ever, according to the certifications of the Record Industry Association of America.

KNOW & GO WHAT: One of These Nights – The Songs of The Eagles WHERE: The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, April 30. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $45-60 MORE INFO: Visit https://thecenterforthearts.org

Though most of its members came from outside of California, the group was closely identified with a country- and folk-tinged sound that initially found favor in and around Los Angeles in the late 60s. The band also drew upon traditional rock n’ roll styles and in their later work helped define the broadly popular rock sound, eventually referred to as Classic Rock. This helped The Eagles to achieve a perennial appeal among the generations of music fans who continued to buy their records many years after they had split up, which inspired the reunion they mounted in the mid-90s. The Eagles were inducted into the Hall of Fame in January 1983.

The Eagles released their first album in 28 years in October 2007 and the new touring schedule to promote this album is guaranteed to spark a resurgence in The Eagles music.

One of These Nights’ unstoppable medleys, seamless transitions, and note-perfect performances allow them to replicate the Eagles music just like you remember it. Featuring true professional musicians and singers, the articulation, energy and uncompromising dedication of One of These Nights captivates the audience, allowing them to feel like they are at an actual Eagles concert.

One of These Nights is committed to providing audiences the best Eagles music experience. See them Saturday, April 30, at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

Source: One of These Nights and The Center for the Arts